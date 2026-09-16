Polish Airports Take Off Again After Military Disruptions

Air travel has returned to normal at two key airports in Poland—Lublin and Rzeszow—following a temporary shutdown. The decision to close these airports was influenced by military aviation exercises in the region.

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) made the announcement on platform X, confirming that the disruptions, though inconvenient, were vital for ensuring airspace safety.

This resumption of services marks a return to routine for passengers and airlines after a period of necessary military operations.