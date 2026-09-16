Tragedy in Chatsworth: NBC Helicopter Crash Claims Lives
An NBC News helicopter, identified as NewsChopper 4, crashed in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, killing three people and injuring two others. The crash occurred while covering an earlier bus collision. The incident resulted in a fire, prompting investigations by the NTSB and FAA.
An NBC News helicopter crash in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, on Tuesday evening resulted in the deaths of three individuals, according to NBC's live broadcast.
The NewsChopper 4 helicopter, operated by Angel City Air, went down as it covered a vehicle collision involving a Metro bus.
Reports indicate the crash ignited a fire near a storage building, requiring over 70 firefighters to extinguish. Investigations are underway by the NTSB and FAA, while local and state officials expressed condolences.