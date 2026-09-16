Tragedy in Chatsworth: NBC Helicopter Crash Claims Lives

An NBC News helicopter crash in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, on Tuesday evening resulted in the deaths of three individuals, according to NBC's live broadcast.

The NewsChopper 4 helicopter, operated by Angel City Air, went down as it covered a vehicle collision involving a Metro bus.

Reports indicate the crash ignited a fire near a storage building, requiring over 70 firefighters to extinguish. Investigations are underway by the NTSB and FAA, while local and state officials expressed condolences.