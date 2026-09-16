Europe's Missile Manufacturing Revolution: Affordable Arsenal for Modern Warfare

European militaries are shifting toward producing cheaper missiles and interceptors after conflicts revealed the limits of small inventories. This demand comes amid ongoing conflicts, exemplified by Ukraine's response to Russia's attacks. Emerging startups seek to meet this need while major industry players focus on scaling production capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 11:30 IST
Europe's Missile Manufacturing Revolution: Affordable Arsenal for Modern Warfare
India's nuclear capable missiles of Agni series (Photo/ PIB)

European armies are increasingly turning to cost-effective missile production in light of recent conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East which exposed the challenges of maintaining high-end weapon inventories.

On the eastern front, Russia's relentless drone and missile strikes on Ukraine have underscored that modern warfare depletes weapon supplies faster than anticipated, a fact often overlooked in peacetime planning. Douglas Barrie from the International Institute for Strategic Studies highlighted the precariousness of relying solely on high-end weapons.

As Europe's defense industry shifts focus to scalable production of low-cost systems, startups and established firms like Lockheed Martin and MBDA aim to meet the growing demands alongside enhancing existing capacities. The ongoing transformation marks a strategic pivot towards efficient, large-scale manufacturing in modern warfare.

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