Europe's Missile Manufacturing Revolution: Affordable Arsenal for Modern Warfare

European armies are increasingly turning to cost-effective missile production in light of recent conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East which exposed the challenges of maintaining high-end weapon inventories.

On the eastern front, Russia's relentless drone and missile strikes on Ukraine have underscored that modern warfare depletes weapon supplies faster than anticipated, a fact often overlooked in peacetime planning. Douglas Barrie from the International Institute for Strategic Studies highlighted the precariousness of relying solely on high-end weapons.

As Europe's defense industry shifts focus to scalable production of low-cost systems, startups and established firms like Lockheed Martin and MBDA aim to meet the growing demands alongside enhancing existing capacities. The ongoing transformation marks a strategic pivot towards efficient, large-scale manufacturing in modern warfare.