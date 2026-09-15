NFL Opener Shatters Records Amidst Political Clash

The NFL's season opener featuring the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots attracted over 25 million viewers, overshadowing President Trump's speech at a Republican convention. The game, which marked the fourth consecutive year of high viewership, was the most watched among adults aged 18-49 since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 02:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 02:24 IST
NFL Opener Shatters Records Amidst Political Clash

The NFL's season opener proved to be a major TV event, as the Seattle Seahawks triumphed over the New England Patriots, capturing the attention of more than 25 million viewers. This impressive figure eclipsed viewership for President Donald Trump's speech at a Republican convention, which was aired simultaneously on Fox News.

According to Nielsen data, the Kickoff Game, a rematch of last season's Super Bowl LX, maintained a strong prime-time presence. For the fourth consecutive year, more than 25 million people tuned in via NBC and Peacock, marking it as one of the most-watched games among adults aged 18 to 49 since 2021.

Despite Trump's claim that the convention's numbers surpassed those of the NFL game, Nielsen data contradicted this by showing Trump's speech attracted just 2.5 million viewers. Meanwhile, the NFL's first regular-season game in Australia reached an average of 18.5 million U.S. viewers, with a peak at 21.3 million.

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