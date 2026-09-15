Argentina's Mining Boom: Lithium Leads the Charge

In the first half of 2026, Argentina's mining exports soared by 75% to $4.74 billion, setting a record. Lithium emerged as the second most crucial mining export behind gold. Argentina, along with Chile and Bolivia, forms the Lithium Triangle, a powerhouse in global lithium production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:45 IST
Argentina's Mining Boom: Lithium Leads the Charge

Argentina has witnessed a significant surge in its mining exports, jumping 75% to reach $4.74 billion in the first half of 2026, as reported by the Argentine Chamber of Mining Companies and the Rosario Board of Trade.

The report highlights lithium's crucial role, solidifying its position as the country's second most important mining export after gold, which remains the top product due to its high international prices. The remarkable rise in lithium exports is attributed to new operations and the expansion of existing ones.

Argentina stands with Chile and Bolivia as part of the so-called Lithium Triangle, which is increasingly central to global lithium production. The mining sector accounted for 10% of Argentina's total exports during this period, underscoring its growing economic significance.

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