China Calls for Rationality and Restraint: A Push for Stability in International Relations

In a significant diplomatic move, China has called on Iran and the United States to maintain rationality and restraint amidst ongoing tensions. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in discussions with his Iranian counterpart, emphasized the necessity of returning to the Islamabad memorandum to facilitate meaningful dialogue.

The Chinese government has underscored the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the stability of international energy transport and supply chains. Speaking from Beijing, Wang Yi cautioned against regional tensions affecting Yemen and the Red Sea, urging the parties to rebuild negotiation mechanisms.

This dialogue comes shortly before an anticipated meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, where discussions will likely touch on Iran and China's financial ties to Tehran. As a major consumer of Tehran's oil, China continues to advocate for safe maritime navigation while calling for reforms in the Middle Eastern security architecture.