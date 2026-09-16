Spyware Fears Cast Shadow Over Serbia’s Election, UN Experts Warn

UN experts have warned that repeated reports of spyware attacks against students, journalists and opposition figures in Serbia threaten democratic participation ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for 25 October 2026. In a statement calling for an immediate end to the criminalisation of political dissent, they urged the Government to protect people's ability to organise, report and challenge those in power without fearing that their phones could expose them to surveillance or reprisals.

The warning concerns the space people need to take part in public life, from attending a political gathering to documenting possible abuses. Election observers, civil society organisations and human rights defenders must be able to work without intimidation, the experts said, describing the reported pattern of surveillance as especially alarming as the parliamentary vote approaches.

Phone Alerts Raise Fresh Concerns

Several members of Serbia's student movement and opposition politicians allegedly received warnings in recent weeks that their phones had been targeted by spyware. According to the statement, technical reviews confirmed infections containing traces of a new version of NoviSpy, a surveillance tool reportedly used against journalists and activists since 2013. These findings add to concerns the experts had previously raised about harassment of human rights defenders and people responsible for observing elections.

For those trying to investigate abuses or organise political activity, the possibility of a compromised phone can make everyday communication feel unsafe. The experts warned that surveillance jeopardises the ability to monitor events, document human rights concerns and share findings with the public, weakening the independent scrutiny that helps voters assess what is happening around them.

Pressure Extends Beyond Digital Surveillance

The experts described allegations of online and offline surveillance involving civil society groups, student activists, opposition leaders and journalists, including claims that spyware was secretly installed during police interviews or arbitrary detentions connected to peaceful protests. Cyberattacks, smear campaigns and physical harassment formed part of the wider pattern outlined in their statement, placing digital intrusion within a broader account of pressure on dissenting voices.

Their concerns also cover reported threats and attacks against journalists and media workers, pressure on media freedom, and alleged violations affecting students and academic staff. The experts pointed to the right to education, academic freedom and university autonomy as areas under strain, describing circumstances in which participation in protests or public debate can carry consequences across work, study and personal life.

A Climate of Fear Around the Vote

Surveillance can affect an election before polling stations open, and after ballots are counted, the experts warned. Fear of being monitored can discourage attendance at political assemblies and involvement in civil society campaigns, potentially influence turnout on election day, and leave dissenting voices exposed to reprisals after the result. "Uncertainty surrounding the use of digital technology in the context of elections fosters a climate of fear and creates a profound chilling effect for democratic participation," they said.

The experts called on Serbia's Government to safeguard civic space and uphold democratic integrity, arguing that the use and transfer of spyware technologies must be prohibited because of their incompatibility with human rights. Their central demand was for people to be able to speak, assemble and organise freely throughout the electoral process: "Without full respect for freedoms of assembly, association and expression before, during and after elections, the electoral process cannot be considered free and fair."