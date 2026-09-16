Booming U.S. Household Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword

U.S. household wealth has soared to record levels in the second quarter, largely due to an unprecedented rise in equity values. This boom supports the economy through the 'wealth effect,' which encourages spending as asset values climb.

However, this also signals potential vulnerabilities as growth now heavily depends on Wall Street's performance, exposing the economy to possible downturns. Equities now constitute a predominant portion of households' financial portfolios, pointing to a shift away from real estate.

Eminent economists emphasize the risks associated with these dynamics, especially given consumers' spending reliance on stock market health. A sudden market decline could significantly impact the broader economy, underlining the importance of diversification and risk assessment.