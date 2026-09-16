Unprecedented Heatwave Strikes France

France is grappling with the deadly effects of heatwaves as the national health agency reported at least 817 excess deaths between July 27 and August 20 due to severe temperatures.

This spike contributes to a nearly 8,000 excess death toll since June, marking an alarming trend in climate change impacts.

Experts are urging immediate action to mitigate the health risks associated with rising temperatures, emphasizing the urgency of addressing global warming.