Stock Market Rebounds Amid Interest Rate Anticipation
The major U.S. stock indexes opened higher after a two-day decline. This recovery is attributed to lower oil prices offering relief as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all showed modest gains at the opening.
Major U.S. stock indexes opened higher today, breaking a two-day losing streak. This comeback comes as declining oil prices provided a brief respite for investors amid anticipation of the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest rise of 22.3 points, or 0.04%, reaching 52,115.4 at the market's open.
Similarly, the S&P 500 climbed 15.5 points, or 0.20%, to 7,601.25, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 126.9 points, or 0.49%, to 26,108.462.