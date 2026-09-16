Armani's New Fashion Era: Dario Vitale Takes the Helm

Italian fashion group Armani has appointed former Versace designer Dario Vitale as the creative director for Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani accessories. Vitale's appointment marks the first time someone outside the Armani family holds this role, amid the company's strategic 15% stake sale and post-pandemic recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 18:49 IST
Armani's New Fashion Era: Dario Vitale Takes the Helm

Italian fashion house Armani has appointed Dario Vitale, a former Versace designer, as the new creative director for Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani accessories. This significant move in the creative team comes after the death of founder Giorgio Armani last year. Vitale is the first non-family member to assume this role.

According to Chief Executive Giuseppe Marsocci, Vitale's appointment marks a milestone for the group. He emphasized that the new hire strengthens the creative organization while staying true to the values and vision of Giorgio Armani. Since Armani's passing, design responsibilities were shared by his niece, Silvana Armani, and his partner, Leo Dell'Orco.

Vitale previously worked at Miu Miu and briefly at Versace. He expressed enthusiasm for maintaining the brand's strong legacy while starting a new era. In a shift from tradition, the summer 2027 collection will be showcased at Milan Fashion Week through a presentation rather than a runway show.

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