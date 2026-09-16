British Stocks Surge Amid Housing Rally

British stocks saw an upswing on Wednesday, mainly propelled by a boost in housing and construction shares. This positive momentum came after Barratt and Redrow released strong results.

The descent in gilt yields further amplified gains, with the blue-chip FTSE 100 index rising by 0.3% to 10,688.47 points. Additionally, the FTSE 250, a midcap index, jumped 1.1% to 24,070.20 points.

Investors remain focused on the forthcoming interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which could influence future market movements.