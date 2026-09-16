Kosovo's Divisive Verdict: Hashim Thaci's War Crimes Conviction Stirs Controversy

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has been sentenced to 25 years for war crimes during the territory's 1998-99 conflict. Convicted by The Hague tribunal, Thaci's sentencing has sparked tensions in Kosovo and Serbia. The verdict may impact Kosovo's political scene, with implications for current Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 21:39 IST
Kosovo's Divisive Verdict: Hashim Thaci's War Crimes Conviction Stirs Controversy

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci received a 25-year prison sentence for war crimes, including murder, torture, and illegal detention, declared The Hague's Kosovo war crimes tribunal on Wednesday. Thaci's actions as the top commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army during the territory's 1998-99 war of independence from Serbia culminated in his conviction.

The tribunal's decision has ignited strong reactions within Kosovo and Serbia. While in Kosovo, many perceived the ruling as excessive, prompting supporters to clash briefly with police, Serbian voices denounced the decision as too forgiving. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti labeled the tribunal's move an "unacceptable injustice," asserting it conflicts with the will of the Kosovo people.

Thaci's conviction arrives amid political instability in Kosovo, potentially aiding his rival, PM Kurti, while exacerbating divisions within the parliament. In response to the verdict, tensions have escalated, with demonstrations in both Pristina and The Hague. Prosecutors had sought a 45-year sentence, though charges of crimes against humanity were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

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