Slovenia Praised for Child Protection, Pressed on Marriage and Poverty

Slovenia's work to protect children who have experienced or witnessed crime has earned praise from UN experts, who also questioned whether the country is doing enough to prevent child marriage and support families facing poverty. Reviewing Slovenia's combined fifth and sixth reports under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child examined how government policies translate into safety, stable housing and practical support. The discussion highlighted progress in specialised care and concerns about children whose needs may remain unmet.

A Safer Place for Children to Speak

Committee expert Bragi Gudbrandsson praised Slovenia's development of Barnahus facilities, where children who are victims or witnesses of criminal offences can receive support and give testimony with safeguards intended to prevent further trauma. He described the country as being at the forefront of high-quality provision in Europe and welcomed plans for two additional facilities. For a child involved in criminal proceedings, protection includes making sure that the process of recounting what happened does not become another source of distress.

The Slovenian delegation said the facilities began operating in 2022, with placements increasing from 54 in 2023 to 86 in 2025. Placement is voluntary, and psychosocial support can continue for as long as a child needs it, recognising that recovery does not necessarily follow the timetable of a criminal case. The Committee's praise focused on the safeguards available when children give testimony before trial, connecting the pursuit of justice with the responsibility to protect those taking part.

Marriage Exceptions Put Under Scrutiny

Slovenia's legal provision allowing some children to marry drew concern from Gudbrandsson, who questioned the Family Code's exception permitting marriage from age 15 with court approval. The delegation explained that marriage is generally prohibited below 18, though courts can authorise it from 15 for justified reasons. The discussion brought attention to the protection offered by the minimum marriage age and the circumstances in which the law allows that protection to be set aside.

Gudbrandsson also raised reports of child marriages within Roma communities and asked what measures were being taken to address them. Government representatives said an ad-hoc working group had been established to tackle early and forced marriages in the Roma community, supported by a handbook on identifying such marriages and assisting victims. The exchange placed scrutiny on both the legal framework and the practical help available to children who may face pressure to marry.

Housing and Benefits Face Questions

Committee expert Philip D. Jaffe said around 19 per cent of Slovenian children reportedly lived in inadequate housing and asked about measures to prevent housing problems and rehouse families. He requested information on child poverty, food insecurity, housing costs, homelessness and evictions, particularly among vulnerable groups. His questions extended to whether child allowances and other benefits cover the real cost of raising a child, making the adequacy of support a central issue alongside the number of families receiving it.

The delegation said Slovenia provides a child support allowance to around 80 per cent of families with children, with rental subsidies and exceptional financial assistance also available to families at risk of social exclusion. Officials described expanded eligibility for an additional payment for one-parent households and increases in the minimum wage in recent years. These measures formed the government's response to questions about the financial pressures that can affect a child's home life and access to everyday necessities.

Closing the review, Jaffe encouraged Slovenia to place children at the centre of policy, budgets and public services as people who hold rights today. Delegation head Anita Pipan said the Committee's recommendations would guide further efforts to strengthen protection, and Committee Chair Sophie Kiladze recognised the country's progress, stressing the continuing responsibility to meet children's needs, particularly those of the most vulnerable.