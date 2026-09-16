Market Rise Amidst Oil Retreat Offers Respite as Fed Rate Decision Looms

The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rebounded after a two-day decline, with support from falling oil prices as market watchers awaited the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision. Gains were seen in technology and chipmaker shares, contrasting with the energy and financial sectors' decline.

A scheduled rate announcement by the Fed at 2 p.m. ET is under keen scrutiny, given the backdrop of high Treasury yields, rising inflation, and Middle East tensions curtailing risk appetites. Expectations are high, with a 91% chance of a rate hike, although concerns remain about the Fed's ability to maintain its credibility if rates stay unchanged.

Meanwhile, oil prices decreased as Saudi Arabia's actions eased concerns about Middle East supply disruptions, affecting the S&P 500 energy index. Technology stocks led the charge, buoyed by news from Intel and its potential U.S.-based chip manufacturing discussions with South Korea's SK Hynix.