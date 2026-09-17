Clearlake Capital Takes Full Control of Chelsea

Clearlake Capital Group has announced its full acquisition of Chelsea FC, as it buys out minority stakes held by co-owners Todd Boehly and Mark Walter. The transaction values the English Premier League club at approximately £950 million ($1.27 billion), according to media reports.

The acquisition sees American businessman Todd Boehly stepping down as chairman. Chelsea, in a statement, indicated that Clearlake, alongside Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, vows to maintain the club's current strategic path. Day-to-day operations and leadership are expected to remain unchanged.

The ownership group, which includes Clearlake co-founders Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, initially acquired Chelsea in May 2022 for a reported £4.25 billion from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. Boehly, also a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, expressed confidence in Clearlake's leadership, noting the club is well positioned for success.