Clearlake Capital Takes Full Control of Chelsea
Clearlake Capital Group will become the sole owner of Chelsea FC after buying out minority stakes held by Todd Boehly and Mark Walter. The deal values the English club at £950 million. Todd Boehly will resign as chairman, while Clearlake commits to continuing the club's strategic direction.
Clearlake Capital Group has announced its full acquisition of Chelsea FC, as it buys out minority stakes held by co-owners Todd Boehly and Mark Walter. The transaction values the English Premier League club at approximately £950 million ($1.27 billion), according to media reports.
The acquisition sees American businessman Todd Boehly stepping down as chairman. Chelsea, in a statement, indicated that Clearlake, alongside Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, vows to maintain the club's current strategic path. Day-to-day operations and leadership are expected to remain unchanged.
The ownership group, which includes Clearlake co-founders Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, initially acquired Chelsea in May 2022 for a reported £4.25 billion from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. Boehly, also a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, expressed confidence in Clearlake's leadership, noting the club is well positioned for success.