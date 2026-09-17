U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

The U.S. House passed a significant sanctions bill, the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,' targeting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The bill imposes tariffs up to 100% on several countries and extends sanctions to Iran. Despite opposition, it passed with bipartisan support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 05:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 05:37 IST
U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a significant sanctions bill aimed at Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine. Named the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026' in memory of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, the bill now heads to President Donald Trump for signature.

This legislation, which targets Russia's energy and defense sectors and its elusive 'shadow fleet' of tankers, passed with a vote of 262 to 159. The bill seeks to diminish Moscow's financial resources for its ongoing war efforts in Ukraine by slapping new tariffs on nations relying on Russian oil and extending sanctions to Iran.

The bill has faced opposition, particularly from House Democrats concerned about the broad new tariff powers it grants Trump, potentially straining ties with U.S. allies. However, the legislation reflects significant bipartisan support and underscores ongoing American commitment to Ukraine while pressuring Russia to negotiate peace.

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