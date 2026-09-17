Russian Air Strikes Rattle Kyiv and Odesa

In the early hours of Thursday, Russian air strikes caused significant damage in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and left three injured in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, according to officials.

Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor, reported via the Telegram messaging app that debris from the strikes fell on warehouse facilities and near a petrol station, both frequent targets of Russian attacks. Explosions were also heard by a Reuters witness in the city.

In Odesa, a 19-storey apartment building was hit, injuring three people, including a child, authorities revealed on Telegram. The series of attacks underscores the escalating tensions in the region.