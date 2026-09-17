Federal Judge Calls for Google Ad Tech Overhaul

A U.S. federal judge has called for significant reforms in Google's online advertising operations, urging the tech giant to appoint an internal antitrust compliance monitor. This move stops short of dismantling its advertising monopoly, as per a newly unveiled 106-page decision.

Judge Leonie Brinkema of Virginia indicated that the recommended changes, though less drastic than those demanded by the U.S. Department of Justice, are meant to open ad tech markets to competition. These recommendations include changes in Google's business practices to prevent its return to anticompetitive behavior.

While Google plans to appeal, the decision spares the company from divesting key assets, which it argued would negatively impact small businesses. The company's advertising sector, contributing to 73% of its revenue, remains intact as it navigates increasing competition from AI pioneers.