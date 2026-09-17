Australia Tightens Immigration: Changes Loom for International Students

Australia will halt the provision allowing foreign students to bring their partners and children while studying, alongside tightening visa-switching rules for temporary migrants, sources reported ahead of a key immigration speech.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke is expected to announce a reduction in net overseas migration numbers to 225,000 by 2028 at the National Press Club. This downward adjustment follows a wave of criticism over migrant-driven pressures on domestic housing and infrastructure systems.

The policy reflects rising support for the One Nation party, which advocates an "Australia first" approach, pushing for a drastic cut in temporary migrants and annual reviews of migration programs to prioritize the nation’s residents.