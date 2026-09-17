Australia Tightens Immigration: Changes Loom for International Students
Australia is set to stop foreign students from bringing families and tighten rules for temporary migrants. Immigration changes aim to reduce net migration to 225,000 by 2028, responding to political pressure for tighter controls as even with reduced numbers, housing and infrastructure strains are intensifying.
Australia will halt the provision allowing foreign students to bring their partners and children while studying, alongside tightening visa-switching rules for temporary migrants, sources reported ahead of a key immigration speech.
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke is expected to announce a reduction in net overseas migration numbers to 225,000 by 2028 at the National Press Club. This downward adjustment follows a wave of criticism over migrant-driven pressures on domestic housing and infrastructure systems.
The policy reflects rising support for the One Nation party, which advocates an "Australia first" approach, pushing for a drastic cut in temporary migrants and annual reviews of migration programs to prioritize the nation’s residents.
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