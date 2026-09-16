Swiss Lawmakers Tackle UBS Capital Rule Shakeup

Swiss lawmakers are deliberating significant banking regulations for UBS following Credit Suisse's 2023 collapse. A motion spearheaded by Andrea Caroni seeks to have the Federal Council guide these pivotal decisions.

The crux of the banking overhaul involves whether UBS should substantially back its foreign units with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital. Proponents argue this will prepare Switzerland's sole remaining global bank for future economic challenges.

Despite Caroni's motion, it's unclear whether it will garner enough support in the upper house. Political divisions persist, notably within the FDP, while the Social Democrats threaten a referendum if the government's stringent measures are softened.