Swiss Lawmakers Weigh Major Banking Legislation for UBS

Swiss legislators are considering a push for the government to set major new banking rules for UBS. The proposed laws aim to increase capital requirements amid concerns over taxpayer liabilities after UBS's acquisition of Credit Suisse. A key motion, backed by the centre-right FDP, seeks a parliamentary nod.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 16:57 IST
Swiss Lawmakers Weigh Major Banking Legislation for UBS

In a significant turn of events, Swiss lawmakers have supported a motion to allow the government to make decisive banking regulation decisions for UBS. A vote is expected on Thursday in the upper house of parliament.

The pivotal compromise would lighten the capital burden on UBS as compared to regulations proposed by Switzerland's Federal Council. Following the 2023 Credit Suisse collapse, which resulted in UBS's acquisition, the council is pushing for stricter banking measures.

The Federal lawmaker Andrea Caroni stated that his parliamentary group intends to return the legislation to the Federal Council. The move has yet to gain full parliamentary approval, but it reflects ongoing debates about balancing financial security with competitive fairness.

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