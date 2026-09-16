Swiss Lawmakers Weigh Major Banking Legislation for UBS

In a significant turn of events, Swiss lawmakers have supported a motion to allow the government to make decisive banking regulation decisions for UBS. A vote is expected on Thursday in the upper house of parliament.

The pivotal compromise would lighten the capital burden on UBS as compared to regulations proposed by Switzerland's Federal Council. Following the 2023 Credit Suisse collapse, which resulted in UBS's acquisition, the council is pushing for stricter banking measures.

The Federal lawmaker Andrea Caroni stated that his parliamentary group intends to return the legislation to the Federal Council. The move has yet to gain full parliamentary approval, but it reflects ongoing debates about balancing financial security with competitive fairness.