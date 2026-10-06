Piyush Goyal discusses fresh investment opportunities, deeper business ties with global firms in US

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held separate meetings with senior executives of AIA Group, General Atlantic and IBM in the US, with discussions focused on deepening investments, expanding business ties and strengthening collaboration in insurance, financial services and frontier technologies.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 09:48 IST
Piyush Goyal discusses fresh investment opportunities, deeper business ties with global firms in US
Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets Arvind Krishna-Chairman and CEO IBM (Photo/X/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held separate meetings with senior executives of AIA Group, General Atlantic and IBM in the US, with discussions focused on deepening investments, expanding business ties and strengthening collaboration in insurance, financial services and frontier technologies. Goyal held talks with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna on expanding the company's longstanding presence in India and strengthening cooperation in emerging technologies.

The discussions with IBM covered AI, cloud infrastructure and quantum computing, along with other frontier technologies. Goyal said the talks focused “leveraging India’s vast talent pool and rapid digital adoption to innovate and scale solutions for the world.” In his meeting with AIA Group Non-Executive Chairman Mark Tucker, Goyal discussed the group's engagement in India and opportunities to deepen investments in the insurance and financial services sectors. He said India's regulatory reforms and rising demand for insurance coverage were creating opportunities for global insurers.

“With comprehensive regulatory reforms and rising demand for insurance coverage, India offers global insurers an ideal platform for long-term growth,” Goyal said in a post on X. He added that the engagement was aligned with India's national vision of “Insurance for All by 2047”, indicating a focus on expanding the role of global insurers in the country's financial services sector.

Goyal also met General Atlantic Chairman and CEO William E. Ford to discuss opportunities for the investment firm to deepen its business and investment ties with India. The discussions also covered ways to further strengthen General Atlantic's engagement with the country by leveraging opportunities arising from India's growing economy. Additionally the Commerce Minister met with Michel A. Khalaf, President and CEO Met Life, and exchanged views on the company's growth opportunities in India. India's rapidly growing insurance and financial services sector, rising demand for long-term savings and protection, and deep technology talent present exciting opportunities to strengthen collaboration. Goyal said India looks forward to strengthening its engagement with Met Life and supporting their journey in India.

The meetings together highlighted the government's efforts to deepen engagement with global investors and multinational companies across both financial services and technology, while seeking greater investment and business linkages with India. The engagements were part of Goyal's visit to the US, during which he attended the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting. (ANI)

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