The ​European Union ​plans to ‌invest up ​to €50 billion ($54.84 billion) in ‌a new tech fund as Brussels seeks to reduce its dependence ‌on US and Chinese technology, ‌the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two officials involved in the ⁠discussions. The ​proposed ⁠Sovereign Tech Equity Fund would make ⁠larger, riskier and longer-term investments than ​existing EU financing schemes, the ⁠report said, adding that the main ⁠investments ​of the fund will be in AI and ⁠quantum computing companies.

Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify ⁠the report. ($1 = 0.9118 euros)