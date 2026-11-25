EU plans €50 billion tech fund to challenge US and China, FT reports
The European Union plans to invest up to €50 billion ($54.84 billion) in a new tech fund as Brussels seeks to reduce its dependence on US and Chinese technology, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two officials involved in the discussions. The proposed Sovereign Tech Equity Fund would make larger, riskier and longer-term investments than existing EU financing schemes, the report said, adding that the main investments of the fund will be in AI and quantum computing companies.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. ($1 = 0.9118 euros)