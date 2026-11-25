​Nidal Hasan, the former US Army major sentenced to be executed next ​week at the same Fort Hood military base where he ‌murdered ​13 people in 2009, asked a federal judge on Tuesday to halt the execution while he mounts a legal challenge to his sentence. President Donald Trump in October approved the firing squad execution of Hasan, calling him "a very bad and evil ‌man," while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made the unprecedented promise to livestream Hasan's death at the Texas military base. Trump scrapped Hegseth's broadcast plans after widespread outcry.

Hasan, imprisoned at the Fort Leavenworth military base in Kansas, has asked a federal judge in Topeka to issue a stay of execution, potentially delaying it by months or years. US District Judge Anthony Mattivi ‌ordered a hearing about the stay scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Under US law, a condemned person can seek legal review of their detention and sentence, known as ‌a habeas corpus petition, once they have been told the date and method of their execution. A spokesperson for the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, used a laser-sighted handgun to kill 13 people in a medical facility at the sprawling Fort Hood base before military police ended the attack by shooting him. Hasan was paralyzed from the chest ⁠down and later convicted ​of 13 counts of premeditated murder ⁠by a military court-martial jury in 2013. The US military has not carried out an execution following a court-martial conviction since 1961, and Hasan would become the first person the US military has executed by firing ⁠squad since 1945.

Of the four men on the US military's death row, only one besides Hasan has had an execution approved and scheduled by a US president: Ronald Gray was scheduled to ​be executed in December 2008, but his execution was indefinitely stayed by a judge through the same habeas petition Hasan is using this week. Hasan, born ⁠in the US to Palestinian parents, represented himself at his military trial. The judge did not allow him to pursue his planned defense that the killings were justified because he was defending the Taliban in Afghanistan ⁠from ​the US military.

In his petition, Hasan said he intends to argue that being barred from advancing this defense at his trial was a violation of his constitutional rights to due process, and that Trump and Hegseth violated military rules when setting Hasan's execution date, including by promising to broadcast his death. The motion for a stay ⁠of execution filed by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas said that Hasan again intends to represent himself in the habeas proceedings, where a judge will ⁠decide if his conviction and sentence ⁠were constitutional.

"There is no question that the violence committed at Fort Hood caused unimaginable pain and loss," Anna Arceneaux, deputy director of the ACLU's Capital Punishment Project, said in a statement. "But the gravity of that loss does not change the government's obligation to uphold ‌the principles that define ‌our justice system."