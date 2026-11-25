​China ​and the ‌US held ​the first meeting of ‌an agriculture working group under the countries' Board of Trade ‌in Beijing on Monday ‌and Tuesday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said. The two sides ⁠held "candid, ​in-depth, ⁠constructive exchanges" on farm product regulation, ⁠market access and trade, the ​ministry said in a ⁠statement on Wednesday.

China and ⁠the ​United States will continue strengthening communication via the ⁠agriculture working group to ⁠resolve ⁠their respective concerns, the ministry said.