China, US discuss farm trade, market access at agriculture talks
China and the US held the first meeting of an agriculture working group under the countries' Board of Trade in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said. The two sides held "candid, in-depth, constructive exchanges" on farm product regulation, market access and trade, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
China and the United States will continue strengthening communication via the agriculture working group to resolve their respective concerns, the ministry said.