The ​Trump administration ​has ‌quietly shelved proposals ​to use business deals as ‌an incentive for Russia to end the war in Ukraine, after ‌the Kremlin showed little interest ‌in the proposed energy and aviation ventures, the Financial Times reported ⁠on ​Wednesday. Trump's ⁠envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner ⁠told European officials that corporate ​tie-ups were no longer a ⁠core aspect of the US pitch ⁠to ​Russia, the report said, citing five officials briefed on ⁠the change in tactic.

Reuters could ⁠not ⁠immediately verify the report.