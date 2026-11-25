US shelves proposals to use business deals with Russia to end Ukraine war, FT reports
The Trump administration has quietly shelved proposals to use business deals as an incentive for Russia to end the war in Ukraine, after the Kremlin showed little interest in the proposed energy and aviation ventures, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner told European officials that corporate tie-ups were no longer a core aspect of the US pitch to Russia, the report said, citing five officials briefed on the change in tactic.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.