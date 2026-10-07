Mr. Sumanth Namburi Launched His Debut Book The Other Side Of Nine at ICA Conclave 2026

PNN Panaji (Goa) [India], October 7: Author and jewellery entrepreneur Sumanth Namburi marked an important milestone in his author journey with the launch of his debut book The Other Side Of Nine: Discover the Hidden Truth Behind Every Perspective at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa, organised by the International Council of Authors. The book was launched alongside Inspiring Jatin, Founder of the International Council of Authors, giving Sumanth an opportunity to bring together his observations from business, family life and community service in a book centred on perspective and human understanding.

Sumanth Namburi has also received the Author Award during the ICA Conclave 2026 for his first published book The Other Side Of Nine: Discover the Hidden Truth Behind Every Perspective in recognition of his role as an author and yet another important milestone in his path of sharing his thoughts on perspective and humanity through the written word. The path that Sumanth traveled to become an author was prompted by one simple question – why do people view the same things differently? The experiences that he had gained as a businessman, a father, and a Rotarian presented to him a chance to understand how people think, act, and react based on their belief system.

“My journey began with observing people and questioning why we see the same situation differently. Business, family life and Rotary service gave me experiences worth reflecting on. Inspiring Jatin and the International Council of Authors gave me the confidence to turn those reflections into writing. They became the foundation of my debut book, The Other Side Of Nine,” Sumanth said. The central theme of The Other Side Of Nine is that of a classic picture where six and nine are seen from two different perspectives. A single sign can mean totally different things based on the point of view one is standing at.

The novel discusses the impact that one’s belief system, prior knowledge, and assumptions can have on perception. Using examples that resonate with the reader, Sumanth inspires people to take a moment and reflect on why another person might be perceiving something in a different manner. SELF-SHIFT-SYSTEM is the concept introduced in the book, which inspires the readers to learn about their own thoughts, learn about other perspectives, and then use this knowledge to make their lives better. Also, the book discusses the author’s perspective frameworks like the OSP™, NSVBT™, and PVQ™.

“Perspective Changes Everything. Look again before you conclude. Understanding another viewpoint can help us respond with greater awareness, empathy and responsibility,” Sumanth said. His personal experience was also a very significant factor that contributed to the creation of the book. Through his experience as a businessman, a parent, and a Rotarian, he experienced situations whereby an event could mean something different to someone else. He got disappointed and found himself thinking of how disappointment could sometimes be an opportunity in disguise.

Such observations gradually turned into notes, thoughts and ideas that constituted the basis of the book. Instead of providing a one-sided view of life, The Other Side of Nine urges people to reconsider their prejudices and become more aware prior to making decisions. The book is a combination of storytelling and reflection, and it is meant for an array of people. People such as students, parents, teachers, business owners, and community leaders find themselves in a position where they are able to relate to the content in both their professional and personal lives.

For Namburi, the recognition accompanying his work represents encouragement to continue writing and sharing ideas that emerge from lived experience. “This recognition gives me confidence that the experiences I have lived and the lessons I have gathered can connect with others. It encourages me to keep learning and writing with purpose. I am grateful to ICA for recognising my contribution and supporting my growth as an author,” Sumanth said.

The launch at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa added another meaningful chapter to Namburi’s transition from recording personal observations to sharing them with a wider readership. “Participating in ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa was a meaningful milestone in my author journey. Inspiring Jatin’s encouragement and the opportunity to connect with fellow authors strengthened my confidence. I returned with a deeper commitment to sharing my work and continuing to write,” Sumanth said.

Published by Clever Fox Publishing, The Other Side Of Nine carries ISBN 978-93-7500-866-8 and is Namburi’s debut book. He has also contributed to an ICA anthology and received featured-author recognition at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa. About Mr. Sumanth Namburi

Sumanth Namburi is an author and jewellery entrepreneur from Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh. His debut book, The Other Side Of Nine, explores how perspective influences everyday choices, relationships and personal growth. A former Assistant Governor of Rotary District 3160, he is also an Ambassador and Founding Member of the International Council of Authors. Drawing on his experiences in business, family life and community service, his writing focuses on self-awareness, thoughtful action and understanding through the SELF • SHIFT • SYSTEM approach. His Rotary achievements include serving as Assistant Governor in District 3160 and receiving Best Assistant Governor recognition for Andhra clubs. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)