Following is a summary of ​current health news ​briefs.

India finds sample ‌of popular ​Bisleri water unsafe, to expand checks to all brands

India's ‌food safety regulator has found a sample of Bisleri International's packaged drinking water unsafe in a major setback ‌for the country's biggest and best-known bottled ‌water brand, and a government source said samples from all companies will now be tested. In light of the findings, ⁠the ​Food Safety and ⁠Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) plans to test more Bisleri samples ⁠from across the nation, as well as those ​of other companies, a government source said.

Kate, Britain's ⁠Princess of Wales, to feature in documentary about cancer recovery

Kate, ⁠Britain's ​Princess of Wales, will reflect on her experience with cancer and recovery in a ⁠documentary to be broadcast internationally this month, Kensington Palace said ⁠on Saturday. ⁠The film, Heal, will premiere on the BBC on November 29 before airing ‌in ‌the United States, Australia ​and Canada.