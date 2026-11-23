Reuters Health News Summary
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.
India finds sample of popular Bisleri water unsafe, to expand checks to all brands
India's food safety regulator has found a sample of Bisleri International's packaged drinking water unsafe in a major setback for the country's biggest and best-known bottled water brand, and a government source said samples from all companies will now be tested. In light of the findings, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) plans to test more Bisleri samples from across the nation, as well as those of other companies, a government source said.
Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, to feature in documentary about cancer recovery
Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, will reflect on her experience with cancer and recovery in a documentary to be broadcast internationally this month, Kensington Palace said on Saturday. The film, Heal, will premiere on the BBC on November 29 before airing in the United States, Australia and Canada.