World Health Organization chief ​Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said ​on Sunday that heavy ‌fighting near ​a hospital in Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province disrupted Ebola response efforts ‌and forced health workers and aid partners to shelter inside a maternity ward for more than 24 hours. Tedros said in ‌a post on X that the clashes were taking place ‌near the area where the Ebola outbreak first emerged and had put patients, their families and health workers at "grave risk".

He added that attacks ⁠across ​eastern Congo ⁠had increased since late October, seriously affecting the Ebola response. The WHO is ⁠working with humanitarian partners to secure a safe exit for staff ​trapped at the facility and called for the protection ⁠of hospital workers, patients and healthcare facilities, Tedros said.

The Ebola outbreak in ⁠eastern ​Democratic Republic of Congo remains out of control six months after it was first declared, with case numbers ⁠and deaths rising at a record pace. Over 11,000 people have ⁠been infected ⁠and over 5,500 have died since it was declared on May 15, according to government data.