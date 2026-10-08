Global crop prices rise up to 30%, but agrochemical demand remains weak: Jefferies

Global crop prices rose sharply during the September quarter, with wheat prices increasing 30 per cent year-on-year, but agrochemical demand remained weak amid subdued monsoon conditions in India and heat waves in overseas markets, according to a report by Jefferies.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 12:43 IST
Global crop prices rise up to 30%, but agrochemical demand remains weak: Jefferies
Representative Image (FIle Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Global crop prices rose sharply during the September quarter, with wheat prices increasing 30 per cent year-on-year, but agrochemical demand remained weak amid subdued monsoon conditions in India and heat waves in overseas markets, according to a report by Jefferies. The divergence suggests that higher crop prices have yet to translate into stronger demand for crop protection chemicals, putting pressure on agrochemical manufacturers ahead of their September-quarter earnings.

In its India Chemicals September 2026 earnings preview, Jefferies said wheat, soybean and corn prices rose 30 per cent, 22 per cent and 19 per cent year-on-year, respectively. "Supply chain disruptions in the Black Sea and the Middle East conflict led to wheat/soybean/corn prices rising 30%/22%/19% y/y in the September quarter," the report said.

Despite higher crop prices, global agrochemical demand remained subdued, reflected in a sharp decline in Chinese crop protection exports. "Chinese crop protection export volume fell 15% y/y in QTD2QFY27. The sharp decline after ~2.5 years of rapid growth implies weak global demand," Jefferies noted.

Meanwhile, agricultural input prices showed relatively modest changes as supply chains recovered. Glyphosate prices rose 5 per cent year-on-year, while urea prices declined 2 per cent and diammonium phosphate (DAP) prices increased 3 per cent. Weak demand is also expected to weigh on Indian agrochemical companies' September-quarter earnings.

Jefferies expects PI Industries' revenue to decline 8 per cent year-on-year, while its operating profit (EBITDA) could fall 30 per cent, driven by weaker exports and subdued domestic demand. Similarly, UPL's revenue is projected to decline 5 per cent, with EBITDA falling 6 per cent as crop protection demand remains weak.

The report expects double-digit volume declines for UPL in India due to the weak monsoon, while Latin American volumes are also likely to fall by double digits amid changes in the company's inventory strategy. The estimates indicate that despite rising global crop prices and easing supply-chain pressures, agrochemical manufacturers continue to face a challenging demand environment. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
2
UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trump visit

UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trum...

Global
3
Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election

Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election

Global
4
SpaceX seeks $40 billion financing led by Apollo to buy Nvidia chips, FT reports

SpaceX seeks $40 billion financing led by Apollo to buy Nvidia chips, FT rep...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

Who Controls Climate Finance? ADB’s Gender Window Shifts Resources Directly to Women

Can South Asia Turn Its AI Opportunity Into Jobs and Growth Before Its Demographic Edge Fades?

ChatGPT in College Assignments: Study Exposes Missing Rules in Library Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026