Less alluring than ​rare earths, dull grey tungsten is showing the West how to build critical-mineral supply chains beyond China's control. The metal ​pops up in a wide variety of places, from machine tools and drill bits ‌to ​semiconductors and electronics, space rockets and helicopters, and has military applications, such as armour-piercing munitions.

That makes tungsten every bit as vital to many Western countries as better-known metals such as rare earths, copper, silver, cobalt, manganese and nickel. However, as with other critical minerals, China dominates supply. Data from consultancy Project Blue shows it accounts for about 70% of global primary supply.

Beijing spent decades building its tungsten ‌supply chain, developing its own mines while also importing ores and concentrates to feed its refining and production system. In February 2025, Beijing imposed tungsten export restrictions in response to fresh US tariffs, contributing to shortages in the rest of the world, especially as much of the non-China supply was tied up in long-term contracts.

This, combined with surging military demand amid wars in Iran and Ukraine, led to record prices earlier this year for ammonium paratungstate (APT), an intermediate product used to make tungsten metal. While prices spiked in the West, the squeeze encouraged the development ‌of new mining capacity and processing facilities.

Australia is at the forefront of this capacity boost, with EQ Resources one of the miners leading the charge. EQ Resources Managing Director Craig Bradshaw said in an interview with ROI on November 18 that the ‌Western world had for years enjoyed "sugar hits of cheap material" from China, but this had now ended as Beijing seeks to move up the value chain and supply tungsten end products.

This has created an opportunity to invest in refining, and EQ is a partner in a venture to reopen a tungsten plant in the US state of Nevada, set to restart in 2028. While Western producers will likely still struggle to compete with China on price, reliability of supply may offer them a competitive edge.

SUPPLY IS KEY For many end users of high-end tungsten products, price is not the key factor because the metal represents only a fraction of final manufacturing ⁠costs.

"The cost is ​not the big thing; what becomes important is reliability of supply," Bradshaw ⁠said. In effect, tungsten from China is subject to political control and is therefore seen by some Western users as potentially unreliable.

That concern has intensified under US President Donald Trump. Since returning to office last year, he has made reducing Washington's reliance on Chinese critical minerals a national security priority, including by promoting domestic mining ⁠and processing. From January 2027, the US military will ban the use of tungsten sourced from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Meanwhile, other Western users are also seeking to secure long-term supply, with the European Union shortlisting tungsten for its first joint critical minerals stockpile aimed at reducing reliance on China. Companies like ​EQ Resources are planning to boost output of tungsten trioxide (WO3), which is produced at mines before being refined into APT and then processed into end products.

EQ produced 28,280 metric ton units (mtu) of WO3 at its Mount Carbine mine in ⁠Queensland, Australia, in the 2026 fiscal year, but is boosting output rapidly, with 17,145 mtu produced in the quarter ended September 30. A metric ton unit is equal to 10 kilograms or 1% of a metric ton. Another Australian miner, Group 6 Metals, reopened the Dolphin tungsten mine on Tasmania's King Island in 2023, after it had been ⁠closed ​since 1992.

What is happening is that Western companies are responding to China's moves to limit tungsten exports by boosting output of ores and concentrates. Some of this is being supported by financing from the US government and the EU, but much is being driven by market forces. Rising demand is improving the economics for tungsten miners and refiners and attracting private investor interest, including from Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest in July.

NO QUICK FIX Don't expect Western countries to shrink their dependence quickly, however. The bottleneck is less in mine supply ⁠and more in refining capacity, as it takes time to build these new facilities.

This means the West will remain reliant on China for tungsten to some extent for a while, according to Project Blue research analyst Janine le Roux. "Even as new mines ⁠come online, there is limited refining capacity outside China to process the ⁠additional feedstock. Several ex-China APT projects are in the pipeline, but building the necessary technical expertise and processing capacity will take years," le Roux told Reuters.

Reducing reliance on China can't happen overnight, but it is happening, and tungsten shows that it can be done. (The views expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

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