When Venetian merchant Marco Polo encountered paper money in 13th-century ​China, he saw proof of the empire's economic sophistication. Today, digital financial infrastructure offers a similarly powerful signal of ​a country’s growth potential. Investors have traditionally approached fintech from the bottom up, seeking innovative companies ‌and ​disruptive business models, but increasingly, there is a top-down consideration too: which countries are building the most sophisticated digital financial infrastructure to give their economies a competitive advantage?

Fintech – the use of technology to improve the delivery of financial services – is bringing more people into the formal economy globally, changing how quickly money moves, expanding households' and businesses' financial access, and helping to channel domestic savings into productive ‌investment. But the rate of adoption diverges significantly across geographies.

Investors seeking to target markets with significant growth potential, therefore, now have another metric to consider beyond inflation, fiscal sustainability, demographics, valuations or institutional quality: fintech development. NEW-WAVE AMBITION

Getting a larger portion of a country’s population into the official financial sector and channeling more domestic savings into productive investment have always been key to economic growth – but doing so in the 21st century increasingly requires digital financial innovation. Principal Financial Group’s latest Global Financial Inclusion Index bears this out. It finds that financial system support was the ‌strongest source of improvement across the 42 markets we benchmark for financial inclusion.

The public sector plays a critical role. Government investment in digital infrastructure, skills, funding, regulation and AI can determine whether private-sector innovation is able to scale. Done well, public and ‌private investment can reinforce one another, creating a virtuous cycle. Innovation attracts capital, capital strengthens the economy, and stronger economies expand productive capacity. Saudi Arabia is a prime example of how fintech can become economic policy, rather than simply financial-sector policy.

The kingdom has garnered attention recently because of the wars in the Middle East, yet, despite the turmoil in the region, it continues to move forward with a bold roadmap for economic transformation. Saudi Arabia is more than halfway through its Vision 2030 plan, a state-led diversification strategy that seeks to attract hundreds of billions of dollars in investment to reduce the economy's reliance on hydrocarbon revenue.

Within that agenda, Saudi ⁠Arabia has paired ​fintech targets with investment in regulation, skills and digital infrastructure, aiming to ⁠host 525 fintech companies, create about 18,000 sector jobs and attract 12 billion riyals ($3.2 billion) in venture investment by 2030. Saudi Arabia is already ahead of its interim milestones. By the end of 2024, the kingdom had 261 fintech companies operating, exceeding its 2025 target of 230 a year early. Its ambition has helped to ⁠attract significant investor interest. EY’s 2025 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Attractiveness Survey found that Saudi Arabia captured the region's largest share of announced foreign direct investment (FDI) capital in 2024.

Of course, the conflict in the Gulf may hamper investment temporarily, but it is unlikely to reverse long-term positive trends on the fintech ​front, which should enable the kingdom to continue differentiating itself. Latin America is also seeing a marked rise in financial inclusion, and it is no coincidence that this region has also seen an explosion in digital infrastructure, from Brazil's ⁠Pix instant payment system to Argentina's Transferencias 3.0.

Colombia, in particular, stands out. Despite a less mature fintech ecosystem, it has taken a bold approach by building Bre-B, an interoperable instant payments system. It is also home to some of Latin America's most promising fintech companies, giving it the potential to become one of the region's leading hubs ⁠for ​financial innovation. Other markets well positioned to benefit from fintech development include India, Hong Kong and the US.

OLD-WORLD INERTIA By contrast, several European Union economies are struggling. Six of the bloc's 10 member states in our index saw their financial system rankings fall this year: Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Italy, Spain and Poland. Meanwhile, businesses in several major EU economies are among the least likely to use AI to enhance employees' financial support and benefits.

This old-world inertia could have real economic consequences. The EU's Savings and Investments Union, launched last ⁠year, seeks to address the bloc’s age-old problem of turning large pools of household cash into investment that could reinvigorate growth. But legacy tech is surely part of what is holding it back. None of this suggests that fintech development should displace traditional ⁠metrics when assessing countries’ economic growth potential. Nor does an ambitious government ⁠fintech strategy guarantee successful execution.

But, over time, the countries that treat fintech as economic infrastructure should be better placed to attract international capital and ultimately redraw the global investment map. (The views expressed here are those of Kamal Bhatia, CEO of Principal Asset Management.)

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($1 = ​3.7533 riyals) (By Kamal Bhatia; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Anna Szymanski)