Manipal University Jaipur Hosts CoA National Awards 2026; Inaugurates Exhibition Celebrating Architectural Excellence

NewsVoir Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 8: Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) is hosting the Council of Architecture (CoA) National Awards 2026, bringing together emerging architectural talent from across India. As part of the prestigious event, an exhibition showcasing outstanding architectural thesis projects, curated by the faculty and students of MUJ, was inaugurated on 8 October 2026 at the university campus.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Ar. Naveen Kanithi, Vice President, CoA; Shri Deepak Kumar, Registrar, CoA; Ar. Jayashree Deshpande, Director, CoA-TRC and Convenor; and Ar. Bhavna Vimawala, Member, CoA. Representing Manipal University Jaipur were Cdr. (Dr) Anil Rana, Pro President, MUJ; Dr. Amit Soni, Registrar, MUJ; Prof. (Dr) Kuldip Singh Sangwan, Dean, FoSTA; Prof. (Dr) Madhura Yadav, Dean, DSW ; and Dr. Pooja Lalit Kumar, Director, School of Architecture & Design, along with faculty members and 220 student participants from MUJ and architecture institutions across India. Dr. Pooja Lalit Kumar, Director, School of Architecture & Design welcomed all dignitaries and said that students and faculty members of the school had put in their best efforts to make the national event a success. She noted that the world-class infrastructure and academic environment at Manipal University Jaipur provide an ideal setting for an event of national stature and offer participating students an opportunity to showcase and explore their creative and academic potential.

Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana, Pro-President, Manipal University Jaipur delivered the presidential address. He highlighted the achievements of Manipal University Jaipur in research, academic excellence and its global footprint in ranking and accreditations. He appreciated the efforts of School of Architecture and Design and thanks Council of Architecture for choosing Manipal University Jaipur for this national event. The exhibition presents a diverse spectrum of architectural ideas, highlighting innovative design thinking, contextual sensitivity, sustainability and contemporary approaches to the built environment. It provides a platform for young architects to showcase their academic explorations, exchange ideas and engage with distinguished professionals and academicians.

The event also highlights the evolving role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in architectural education, while emphasising the continued importance of critical thinking, creativity, contextual understanding and empathy in design. Reaffirming the School of Architecture & Design’s vision of being “locally invested but globally relevant”, the event underscores the importance of preparing future architects who remain rooted in their cultural and environmental contexts while equipped to address emerging global challenges.

The School of Architecture & Design extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. N. N. Sharma, President, Manipal University Jaipur for his valuable support and encouragement in making the event possible. A press conference of the event was presided by the Council of Architecture at The Lalit Jaipur in presence of the President CoA, Executive committee Council of Architecture, along with the convenors and coordinators of the event from CoA and Manipal University Jaipur. Prof (Ar) Kiran S Mahajani, addressed the press briefing on the process of the CoA awards, the selection and evaluation. He also emphasised on creating platforms to promote the efficiency of built environment to the grass root levels, emphasising not just urban but also at rural levels.

The jury proceedings and Award Ceremony will be held on 9 October 2026, marking the culmination of the two-day event and recognising outstanding student achievements in architectural education. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)