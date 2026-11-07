From Small Firms to Big Growth: EIB's €80M Loan Backs Businesses in Denmark

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing an €80 million loan to Ringkjøbing Landbobank to help small and medium-sized businesses across Denmark access affordable financing and expand their operations. The investment will support companies seeking to modernise their businesses, improve productivity and invest in environmentally friendly technologies that contribute to Denmark's green transition. Through the agreement, Danish enterprises are expected to benefit from lower borrowing costs and longer repayment periods, making it easier to finance business development and strengthen their competitiveness.

The financing is expected to support more than 100 loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-sized companies, helping mobilise approximately €224 million in business investments. The programme is also projected to sustain around 5,000 full-time jobs among participating businesses, reflecting the importance of accessible financing in maintaining employment and supporting economic activity. At least 70% of the funding will be directed toward SMEs, with mid-sized companies eligible to receive up to 30%, ensuring that smaller businesses remain the primary beneficiaries.

Denmark's small and medium-sized enterprises operate across several important sectors, including construction, transportation, manufacturing, information technology and agriculture, contributing significantly to economic activity and employment. Many of these companies require long-term financing to purchase equipment, improve operations, develop new services and adapt to changing environmental and business requirements. The EIB's partnership with Ringkjøbing Landbobank will help address these investment needs, with a minimum of 15% of the financing reserved for projects supporting climate action and environmental sustainability.

Affordable Financing to Help Danish Businesses Expand and Compete

The €80 million loan will allow Ringkjøbing Landbobank to offer more favourable financing conditions to eligible businesses planning investments in their operations and future development. Lower borrowing costs and access to longer-term loans could make it easier for companies to purchase equipment, improve production capacity and introduce technologies that increase efficiency. These financing opportunities are particularly valuable for smaller businesses that may struggle to secure suitable funding for major investments through conventional commercial lending.

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris highlighted the importance of giving smaller companies better access to financing that supports business growth, employment and environmental improvements. He explained that long-term financial support allows businesses to invest in their future operations and prepare for economic and environmental challenges. The agreement reflects the EIB's commitment to supporting enterprises that contribute to Denmark's economic development and strengthen employment opportunities across different industries.

Green Investment to Support Denmark's Sustainable Business Transition

At least 15% of the financing will support projects that contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability, encouraging Danish businesses to adopt more environmentally responsible production and consumption practices. Companies receiving funding for eligible green investments could improve resource efficiency, modernise operations and reduce the environmental impact of their activities. The allocation is expected to support Denmark's wider green transition by making financing more accessible for businesses seeking to introduce sustainable solutions.

Ringkjøbing Landbobank Chief Executive Officer John Fisker emphasised the bank's commitment to helping Danish SMEs obtain financing for investments that improve their operations and support more sustainable economic activity. He explained that the agreement would allow the bank to assist customers undertaking projects that contribute to the green transition within their respective industries. Access to funding for new investments is expected to help participating businesses strengthen their market positions and improve their ability to respond to changing customer and industry demands.

The partnership also recognises the connection between environmental improvements and long-term business competitiveness, particularly as companies face growing pressure to use resources more efficiently. Investments in sustainable production methods and modern technologies can help businesses improve operational efficiency and prepare for future economic challenges. By directing part of the financing toward environmental projects, the EIB and Ringkjøbing Landbobank are supporting business development that contributes to Denmark's climate and sustainability priorities.

Long-Standing EIB Partnership to Support Jobs and Economic Growth

The latest agreement builds on cooperation between the European Investment Bank and Ringkjøbing Landbobank that began in 2002, reflecting more than two decades of collaboration in supporting Danish businesses. The new financing follows a previous loan agreement signed in 2023, expanding the financial resources available to SMEs and mid-sized companies seeking to invest and grow. The continued partnership allows Ringkjøbing Landbobank to combine its knowledge of the Danish business market with the EIB's long-term financing resources.

The programme's projected €224 million in investments could support business expansion, productivity improvements and economic activity across multiple industries throughout Denmark. Sustaining approximately 5,000 full-time jobs is another expected benefit, highlighting the role of accessible business financing in supporting employment and economic stability. Through this €80 million agreement, the EIB and Ringkjøbing Landbobank are helping Danish companies access the resources needed to strengthen competitiveness, pursue sustainable investments and contribute to long-term economic growth.