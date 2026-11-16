From Flood Protection to Clean Energy: EIB Helps Türkiye Prepare Cities for Change

Cities across Türkiye could see more investment in energy-saving buildings, clean power and protection against extreme weather under a new partnership between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Turkish development bank İLBANK. The two institutions have agreed to work together on the early planning and preparation needed to turn local climate priorities into projects that can attract financing. Their cooperation focuses on making urban development both lower in carbon emissions and better able to withstand the growing pressures of climate change.

The agreement was signed at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, bringing municipal investment needs into international discussions about climate action. İLBANK, the state-owned institution known as İller Bankası, plays an important role in supporting local governments and developing sustainable urban infrastructure. EIB advisers will help the bank identify promising projects, assess their readiness and develop investment plans that cities can take forward.

For local communities, this partnership could create new opportunities to improve public buildings, expand renewable energy use and develop infrastructure capable of handling difficult weather conditions. Many municipal projects struggle to move beyond their initial planning stages because technical assessments, financing arrangements and long-term climate risks require careful preparation before construction can begin. The new advisory support is designed to address these challenges and help cities develop stronger investment proposals that can attract the funding needed for implementation.

Turning Urban Climate Plans Into Investment-Ready Projects

The advisory assistance will be provided through the City Climate Finance Gap Fund, an international initiative supported by the EIB and funded by the governments of Germany and Luxembourg. The fund helps cities in developing and emerging economies turn climate ambitions into practical investment opportunities by providing expert assistance during the earliest stages of project development. Its support in Türkiye will help İLBANK prepare a stronger portfolio of municipal investments focused on reducing emissions and improving protection against floods, droughts, heatwaves and wildfires.

A major part of the cooperation involves improving how climate-related municipal projects are selected, evaluated and prepared for financing. EIB experts will introduce climate-informed project management and appraisal tools, helping İLBANK assess environmental benefits, financial feasibility and the long-term value of proposed investments. The technical assistance will cover alternative financing mechanisms suited to Türkiye's institutional and regulatory environment, alongside practical training to strengthen staff expertise in international financing operations.

EIB Expands Climate Investment Cooperation With Türkiye

The partnership represents another step in the EIB's growing engagement with Türkiye, following a €200 million financing package signed in June 2026 to support private-sector decarbonization. That earlier financing focused on helping businesses reduce carbon emissions, and the new advisory agreement places greater attention on preparing sustainable infrastructure projects for local communities. Together, these efforts reflect the importance of addressing climate challenges through stronger investment planning, institutional knowledge and access to suitable financing opportunities.

The agreement supports the wider ambitions of the EIB Group's Climate Adaptation Plan Phase 2, which targets at least €30 billion in financing by 2030 to help communities manage climate-related risks. This broader initiative focuses on challenges such as extreme heat, water shortages, wildfires and flooding, which can damage infrastructure, disrupt essential services and place growing financial pressure on local authorities. By helping municipalities prepare climate-resilient investments, the cooperation could contribute to safer urban environments and infrastructure that remains reliable under changing climate conditions.

Strengthening Local Expertise for Sustainable Urban Development

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle emphasized that technical assistance during the early stages of project preparation is essential for developing successful investments in urban energy efficiency, renewable energy and climate resilience. He highlighted the importance of creating a strong pipeline of financially viable projects that can attract investment and help Turkish cities move toward cleaner, more sustainable development. The EIB expects its cooperation with İLBANK to strengthen municipal climate planning and support improvements in the quality of life of people living in urban areas.

İLBANK Director General Eyyüp Karahan described the agreement as an opportunity to strengthen the bank's institutional capacity, expand green financing options and develop sustainable investment solutions for local governments. He stressed that improvements in project preparation, financial assessment, financing models and institutional practices would help İLBANK play a stronger role in developing climate-focused municipal investments. The partnership is expected to give local authorities better access to the technical knowledge and financing preparation needed to transform urban climate priorities into practical projects that benefit communities for years to come.