Yemen’s Kharaz Camp Faces Rising Risks as Hostilities Disrupt Refugee Aid Efforts

Fighting has reportedly reached Kharaz refugee camp in Yemen's Lahj Governorate, putting around 9,600 refugees at greater risk. The camp is in southwestern Yemen, where the worsening security situation has made daily life increasingly dangerous. UNHCR says it is gravely concerned about the reports and the threat the clashes pose to refugees.

Hundreds of refugee families have already fled ongoing hostilities in Yemen, including fighting in and around Kharaz camp. Continued violence is also making it harder for UNHCR and partner organizations to provide protection and humanitarian assistance. Refugees and host communities need emergency support that can reach them safely.

UNHCR is calling on all parties to protect refugees, asylum-seekers and other civilians from harm. It asks those involved in the fighting to respect Kharaz's civilian and humanitarian character and meet their responsibilities under international humanitarian law. Humanitarian organizations need safe, unimpeded access to deliver aid, and refugees leaving the camp need safe passage to other locations.

Families are fleeing ongoing hostilities

The fighting has forced hundreds of refugee families from their homes, adding to the risks faced by people already seeking safety in Yemen. Clashes in and around Kharaz have further strained the ability of aid organizations to reach refugees and provide essential support. Conditions on the ground make it vital for humanitarian services to continue without obstruction.

Calls for protection and safe access

UNHCR urges all parties to take the steps needed to keep refugees, asylum-seekers and other civilians safe. The camp must be respected as a civilian and humanitarian site, and all parties must follow their obligations under international humanitarian law. Humanitarian groups need safe and unimpeded access to provide emergency assistance to refugees and nearby host communities.

People who leave Kharaz also need safe passage to other locations. This is essential for families seeking to escape the hostilities and reach places where they can find safety. UNHCR's appeal covers both access for aid workers and the ability of displaced refugees to move safely.

Yemen continues to host refugees amid growing needs

UNHCR recognizes Yemen's longstanding commitment to hosting and protecting refugees. The country is facing immense challenges, including a growing number of internally displaced people affected by recent hostilities. Refugees, host communities and newly displaced families all need protection and humanitarian support as the security situation deteriorates.