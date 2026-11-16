India's unemployment rate falls to 4.9% in October as urban joblessness declines: MoSPI

India's unemployment rate among people aged 15 years and above declined to 4.9 per cent in October from 5 per cent in September, supported by a reduction in urban joblessness and improving female workforce participation, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 16:45 IST
India's unemployment rate falls to 4.9% in October as urban joblessness declines: MoSPI
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's unemployment rate among people aged 15 years and above declined to 4.9 per cent in October from 5 per cent in September, supported by a reduction in urban joblessness and improving female workforce participation, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. The overall unemployment rate in October was 0.3 percentage points lower than the 5.2 per cent recorded the same month a year ago. Urban unemployment declined to 6.7 per cent in October from 6.9 per cent in the preceding month, while rural unemployment remained unchanged at 4.2 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, urban unemployment fell from 7 per cent to 6.7 per cent, while rural unemployment declined from 4.4 per cent to 4.2 per cent. The report highlighted an improvement in female labour force participation, with the overall female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) increasing to 35 per cent in October from 34.6 per cent in September. This was its highest level since February 2026.

"Female labour force and workforce participation increased," the ministry said in its monthly bulletin. Female unemployment declined to 5 per cent in October from 5.2 per cent in September and 5.4 per cent in the corresponding month last year. Rural female unemployment stood at 3.8 per cent, its lowest level recorded during 2026, while urban female unemployment declined to 8.7 per cent from 9.2 per cent in September.

The overall Labour Force Participation Rate, which measures the proportion of the population either working or seeking employment, increased to 55.7 per cent in October from 55.5 per cent in September. Rural LFPR improved to 58.4 per cent, while urban LFPR stood at 50.5 per cent. The Worker Population Ratio (WPR), indicating the proportion of employed people in the population, also increased to 53 per cent from 52.7 per cent in September.

Overall female WPR rose to 33.3 per cent, gaining 0.5 percentage points over the previous month. The October estimates were based on a survey of 3,70,475 people, including 2,11,474 respondents from rural areas and 1,59,001 from urban areas. (ANI)

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