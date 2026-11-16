Collaboration between Indian, Egyptian startup ecosystems can act as "force multiplier": Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised the need for greater collaboration between the startup ecosystems of India and Egypt, saying that bringing them together could act as a "force multiplier" and create opportunities for startups in each other's markets. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Egypt-India Startup Forum, Goyal said the two countries have discussed exploring the possibility of entering into an economic partnership to strengthen bilateral ties and unlock opportunities for future cooperation.

"I was extremely impressed by some of the comments and work that the startups in Egypt were doing..." Goyal said, adding, "I can clearly see that if we bring the two startup ecosystems together, they can act as a force multiplier." Expressing confidence in Egypt's emerging startup ecosystem, Goyal highlighted the potential for collaboration in sectors such as healthcare, education, financial technology and agricultural technology.

"We can give them a global exposure and help the young men and women come up with the game changing innovations, new ideas for ease of living, for ease of doing business, discoveries which can help people in healthcare and education, better systems of Fintech, Agritech," he said. Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said the government is "fully committed to attract more investment from India" by offering guarantees, incentives and a conducive business environment.

"We have discussed and decided that we will explore the possibilities of entering into economic partnership between Egypt and India so that we can cement the future and capture all the potential and possibilities between our two nations," he said. Abdelatty also highlighted the strategic partnership between India and Egypt, noting that cooperation between the two countries extends beyond trade and investment to culture, science, technology and information technology.

"Government of Egypt is creating more conducive environment for Indian investors, for foreign investors, and of course, providing incentives, removing all kind of bureaucratic and administrative impediments and giving more incentives, facilitations in doing business like introduction of the golden license and the one stop shop," he said. "The government of Egypt is fully committed to attract more investment from India and to provide guarantees, incentives, and of course, conducive environment to achieve that," Abdelatty added. (ANI)