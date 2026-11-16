Deep depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm, cross Andhra coast on November 20

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 17 and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni by noon on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. According to the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, the system was moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 6 kmph during the past six hours and was centred over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am on Monday.

It was located near latitude 11.2°N and longitude 86.4°E, about 700 km east-southeast of Chennai, 800 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 910 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha. The IMD said the deep depression was very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday evening. It is then likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of Tuesday.

Thereafter, the system is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni by noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph and gusts reaching 145 kmph. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Wednesday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Rayalaseema may experience strong winds reaching 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph. For Thursday and Friday (November 19 and 20), the weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on both days. The IMD has also warned of gale winds reaching 120-130 kmph, with gusts up to 145 kmph, at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Thursday and Friday. Squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely over Rayalaseema.

On Saturday (November 21), squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Strong winds reaching 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph, are likely over Rayalaseema. (ANI)