Global e-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to invest an additional USD 7 billion in renewable energy projects in India by 2030, expanding its clean energy portfolio and supporting the country's transition towards sustainable energy. According to a company statement, the proposed investment will be in addition to USD 4 billion already contracted for renewable energy projects in India.

Amazon also announced four new utility-scale wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts (MW) across Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. These include a 234 MW wind project and a 200 MW combined solar and wind project in Karnataka, a 300 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh and a 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan.

The company stated that these projects are part of its existing USD 4 billion contracted portfolio and have been secured through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Once operational, Amazon's contracted renewable energy projects in India will have a combined capacity exceeding 2 gigawatts (GW), sufficient to generate electricity equivalent to the annual requirements of more than 3.5 million Indian households.

Welcoming the announcement, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said, "Such investments play an important role in advancing India's clean energy ambitions, strengthening energy security and supporting sustainable economic growth." He added that these investments demonstrate growing confidence among global companies in India's renewable energy sector.

Kara Hurst, Chief Sustainability Officer at Amazon, said, "This additional investment of US$7 billion underlines our long-term commitment, helping bring additional wind and solar capacity online while contributing to India's energy security and long-term renewable energy ambitions." The announcement also aligns with Amazon's newly announced global target of reducing the carbon intensity of electricity powering its operations by 65 per cent by 2030, compared with its 2019 baseline.

Currently, Amazon's renewable energy portfolio in India includes 14 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 43 on-site solar installations across its facilities. Globally, the company has more than 700 wind and solar projects with a combined capacity exceeding 40 GW.

Amazon has also deployed more than 15,000 electric vehicles across over 500 Indian cities and is collaborating with Tata Motors to deploy 3,000 electric trucks. The company aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its global operations by 2040 under The Climate Pledge. (ANI)