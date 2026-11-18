PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 18: Glen Industries Limited (BSE: GLEN), a manufacturer of eco-conscious food packaging and service products for the HoReCa, QSR, food & beverage, sweets and dairy industries, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

For H1 FY27, the Company reported an EBITDA margin of 19.50% and a Net Profit margin of 9.37%, with the Net Profit margin expanding by 77 bps YoY. Key Operating Metrics- Installed capacity as on September 30, 2026: thin wall containers at 665 MT/month, PLA straws at 160 MT/month and paper straws at 95 MT/month.

- Thin wall container production of 3,133 MT in H1 FY27. - Exports contributed 26% of revenue in H1 FY27, with the Company serving customers in 30+ countries.

Management CommentaryCommenting on the performance, Mr. Lalit Agrawal, Chairman, Glen Industries Limited, said: “H1 FY27 has been a period of healthy growth for Glen, with total income growing over 20% and net profit rising over 31% year-on-year. This performance reflects sustained demand for our eco-friendly food packaging solutions across both domestic and export markets, which has translated into a stronger bottom line. Since pivoting to food-grade packaging in 2019, Glen has grown into a trusted supplier of thin wall food containers and eco-friendly straws to customers across India and 30+ countries. As the industry shifts towards environmentally responsible packaging, our focus on product innovation, quality and sustainability positions us well to capture emerging opportunities.

The new manufacturing facility in Howrah, together with our entry into paper and thermoforming products, will expand our capacity and product range as we work towards our long-term growth goals.” Business Updates and Outlook- New Manufacturing Facility: Work is progressing on the new manufacturing facility in Howrah, which will add thermoforming and paper cup capabilities to the Company’s portfolio.

- Product Diversification: The Company will introduce paper and thermoforming based disposable solutions, supplementing its existing range of thin wall food containers, PLA straws and paper straws. - Global Footprint: The Company serves 40+ recurring international customers across the US, Canada, the EU, UK, Australia, the Middle East and Africa, alongside a domestic presence across 26 states and 80+ cities.

- Sustainability and Quality: The Company is certified under FSSC 22000, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, HACCP, FSC and SEDEX 4-Pillar, with paper straws made from FSC-certified paper and compliant with USFDA standards. About Glen Industries LimitedGlen Industries Limited is a manufacturer of eco-conscious food packaging and service products, catering to the HoReCa, QSR, food & beverage, sweets and dairy industries. The Company’s portfolio spans thin wall food containers, PLA (Polylactic Acid) straws, paper straws and U-shape straws for beverage and dairy applications, manufactured at a 90,000 sq. ft. facility in Dhulagarh, Howrah, West Bengal, with integrated manufacturing, printing and packaging capabilities. The Company serves customers across 26 states in India and 40+ recurring international customers in 30+ countries.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)