Democratic lawmakers have ​opened a probe into whether US Commerce Secretary Howard ​Lutnick used his office to help ‌investment firm ​Cantor Fitzgerald, controlled by his sons, avoid losses linked to the scandal at AI chip firm Nvidia, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

In the ‌letter dated November 17, House Democrats Jamie Raskin, Gregory Meeks and Sydney Kamlager-Dove notified Brandon Lutnick, son of Howard Lutnick and chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, that they are requesting information to ascertain if any actions taken by the commerce secretary ‌were "improperly influenced by Cantor Fitzgerald's holdings or business interests." The Financial Times first reported the development earlier in the day.

The ‌lawmakers asked if concerns about Cantor Fitzgerald's "financial exposure, business relationships, or contracts with or commitments to foreign governments" influenced secretary Lutnick's refusal to add Megaspeed to the Entity List or to require a license for the export of advanced AI chips to Megaspeed. The US puts ⁠companies on ​the Entity List that ⁠it has determined pose risks to US national security or foreign policy.

Megaspeed has been in the spotlight following reports that former Nvidia CEO ⁠Jensen Huang had an affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy. Cantor Fitzgerald ​denied the claims in the letter, saying it holds no material proprietary position in Nvidia. Cantor's Nvidia ⁠holdings arise primarily from equity swaps executed for clients, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. The firm also said it has no ⁠role ​in US export control or Entity List decisions.

Earlier this month, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said four government agencies had favored putting Megaspeed on a trade blacklist but the commerce department, which was in charge, had ⁠not. Reuters also reported that senior White House officials have discussed whether Lutnick should be pushed out.

Huang, in his ⁠first public statement after ⁠he stepped down from Nvidia, said he would be "honored" to return as CEO, but the company's board during its earnings call on Tuesday ruled out bringing him back.