Chile's economy contracted 1.8% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, central bank data showed on Wednesday, undershooting market estimates and marking its biggest ‌decline in six years.

The data adds to signs of a weakening Chilean economy, with copper output hit by weather-related disruptions, unemployment rising to its highest level in more than five years, and policymakers growing increasingly concerned about recent shocks. The contraction in the economy of the ‌world's largest copper producer was the sharpest since the second quarter of 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions triggered a 12.5% slump, and followed ‌a revised 0.1% growth in the previous quarter.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast a 1.4% decline. On an annual basis, gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.1% in the period, worse than the 0.8% drop forecast by economists.

The third-quarter contraction was mainly driven by the crucial mining sector, which fell 12.9% on a sequential basis and ⁠14.7% year-on-year, ​and also reflected weaker domestic demand, ⁠the central bank said. Chile's mining sector has faced mounting headwinds, with severe storms disrupting copper production across major mining regions for much of the quarter.

The government of ⁠the South American country in October cut its economic growth forecast for the year to 0.7% from 1.8%, while slightly raising its inflation outlook. Right-wing President ​Jose Antonio Kast, who took office in March, recently proposed a public spending increase for 2027 as growth prospects deteriorated, ⁠seeking to spur activity while pledging to maintain fiscal discipline.

CENTRAL BANK ON HOLD Chile's central bank last month kept its benchmark interest rate at 4.5%, saying policymakers would remain ⁠particularly attentive ​to signs that recent shocks were having a larger or more persistent impact on inflation.

Annual inflation in the Andean country hit 4.5% in October, above the top end of the central bank's 2% to 4% target range. "The economy needs support, but the ⁠inflation outlook leaves the bank little room to provide it," said Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, who expects policymakers ⁠to leave rates unchanged again ⁠in December.

William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said the weak GDP data made it more likely that the central bank would opt to hold rather than hike rates next month, despite ‌recent hawkish signals ‌from the bank.