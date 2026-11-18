The Star Sailors League (SSL) wants to take its soccer World Cup-inspired team format to the ​2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane as sailing faces increasing pressure to broaden its appeal, ​SSL Gold Cup race director Paul Hutton-Ashkenny tells Reuters.

The 2026 ‌Gold ​Cup sees 40 national teams bid for the global title in Rio de Janeiro from Wednesday in a competition that was inspired by both professional tennis and the soccer World Cup. But ultimately, Hutton-Ashkenny sees its future as an Olympic discipline at a time when sailing ‌could be fighting to keep its place in the summer Games.

"We have put a proposal to World Sailing that this format be adopted for the Olympic Games in 2032," Hutton-Ashkenny said. "We believe its place is under threat. The IOC hasn't used those words, but the IOC's language is such that suggests, 'you're going to be evaluated'." The International Olympic Committee is reviewing its line-up for Brisbane under the 'Fit ‌for the Future' programme that assesses sports against global relevance, participation, costs and the complexity of staging them.

Hutton-Ashkenny believes the Gold Cup, with national teams competing in identical, gold-painted ‌boats through knockout rounds, offers a more compelling spectacle than sailing's traditional formats. "Our message to our governing body, World Sailing, is let's not beat about the bush. Sailing doesn't score too highly on these things," he said.

"When we took this event to the Southeast Asian Games last year, we had four-and-a-half million viewers in Thailand alone. We bring the audience. This is proven. "We bring participation. Sixty-six countries today and we've got a pathway towards 100 countries in ⁠the future. ​It's unprecedented in our sport.

"The Gold Cup is in ⁠its ascendancy. It's recognised by World Sailing as a special event and recognised as the nations' world championship already." He acknowledges resistance from established Olympic sailing classes but insists the new format could help safeguard the sport's future.

"We need ⁠to put our best foot forward. We believe this is our best foot," he said. World Sailing has not responded to a Reuters request for comment.

INSPIRED BY TENNIS The idea for the Gold Cup began in 2012, ​taking inspiration from professional tennis and its ranking system.

"The basic principle was to create a climate where sailors could earn an income from practising their sport," Hutton-Ashkenny said. "You've ⁠got the league, you've got people at the very top who can make a very fine living, but then there's depth to it, so that everyone can make some kind of living, even if they're not going to become millionaires ⁠out ​of it, which is okay."

But an initial racing circuit, run for seven years, struggled to attract the million-strong audience organisers believed was needed to draw major sponsors. A rethink in 2019 led them to football's global showpiece. "National pride becomes a big thing, and then the format has got the highs and lows, the emotion of competition, that sudden knockout format," he ⁠said.

"Occasionally, you get the underdog that does much better than everyone expected, and people get behind them." Organisers swapped small two-person boats for larger craft with eight-person crews, supplied at no ⁠cost by the Swiss-based Sailing Athletes Foundation, which also ⁠offers training and financial support to countries with fewer resources.

"It doesn't matter if you're a big sailing nation like Australia with lots of money, or emerging nations such as Vietnam or Senegal. You get the same training opportunity," Hutton-Ashkenny said. "If we're going to bring sailing into ‌the wider community, then we ‌need to embrace more nations. We need emerging countries.

"Everyone can play football. Why can't everyone go ​sailing?"