By By Amrashree Mishra Cross-country petroleum pipeline projects aimed at reducing reliance on vulnerable shipping routes could begin taking shape within the next one to two years, with early discussions underway across several countries, Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President – Sales and Marketing at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), told ANI. He also mentioned that India is on a path of self-reliance on high value added steel for defence applications.

Speaking to ANI, Dhar said geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz had prompted discussions on making global oil and gas supply chains more resilient by developing alternative transportation routes. "One of the viable alternatives outside shipping routes is the cross-country petroleum pipeline. That development will start. Some early discussions have started," he said, adding that the projects were currently at the drawing-board stage.

Asked about the countries involved, Dhar said discussions were taking place across several regions, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the wider Middle East, but no specific countries had been identified yet. Responding to an ANI question during the press conference, Dhar said discussions were at an early stage and expressed confidence that the process would begin within the next one to two years.

Dhar said API-grade steel would be a critical requirement for these pipelines and that AM/NS India could supply both the steel and finished pipes from its Hazira facility. On the Hazira expansion, Dhar said the company's capacity was being expanded to 15 million tonnes, with the integrated automotive steel complex forming a significant part of the investment.

The 2-million-tonne complex, nearing full commissioning, is part of the company's Rs 60,000-crore expansion programme and will manufacture advanced automotive steel grades with tensile strength of up to 1,180 megapascals. The complex brings together cold rolling, annealing and coating facilities. It builds on the commissioning of the Continuous Galvanising and Annealing Line in 2024, the Continuous Galvanising Line in 2025 and the Pickling Line and Tandem Cold Mill in 2026, according to the company.

Dhar said the company's target was to bring India's import dependence on specialised, high-value steel to zero as domestic production expands. AM/NS India is also in discussions with almost all automobile manufacturers in the country to incorporate these steel grades into the design of new vehicles. On defence manufacturing, Dhar said India had become self-reliant in high-value steel for critical applications, including naval vessels, armoured vehicles and bulletproof protection.

"India used to be an import-dependent country for that. Over the last few years, India has totally become self-reliant on high-added-value steel for defence applications," he said, adding that there was now almost no need for imported steel for critical defence requirements. Ranjan Dhar also told ANI that India has achieved self-reliance in the production of high-value steel used in critical defence applications, marking a significant shift from its earlier dependence on imports. "8-10 years back, (India was) an import dependent country for that. Over the last few years, India has become self-reliant on high added value steel for defence applications," he said.

Highlighting the use of specialised steel in naval applications, armoured vehicles and bulletproof equipment, Dhar told ANI that the move towards Atmanirbharta "Gives a lot of confidence to India as a country that we are not import dependent for any critical steel for defence application." Earlier, during a media roundtable titled 'The Next Phase of AM/NS India’s Automotive Steel Journey', he presented the support for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, listing 100% indigenous supply: of naval-grade steel for INS Malvan (commissioned July 22, 2026) and INS Mangrol (commissioned Oct 12, 2026) and how it drives domestic capability and supports Indian naval self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat visions.

The presentation noted how it demonstrates domestic steelmaking excellence across landmark engineering feats: Chenab, Anji Khad, and Bogibeel bridges. (ANI)