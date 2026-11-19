Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal co-chaired the 23rd Session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation in Rome alongside Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, with discussions focusing on expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation. According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the two leaders met on November 18, 2026, to review the progress of commercial ties and map out measures for deeper business partnerships. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership by building upon the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 and the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy in May 2026.

During the session, Goyal and Tajani welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, noting its potential to widen market access, increase investment flows and reinforce supply chains. Against this backdrop, both sides reiterated their shared goal of reaching EUR 20 billion in bilateral trade by 2029 while stressing the need to diversify trade and scale up capital flows. Talks spanned several priority areas, including automotive and aerospace, Industry 4.0, agriculture and agri-technology, connectivity, energy, critical minerals, science and innovation, culture, tourism, skills development and entrepreneurship.

The ministers pointed to the natural alignment between India's expanding manufacturing base and skilled workforce and Italy's capabilities in engineering, machinery and advanced technology. They urged industry leaders to pursue joint ventures, technology partnerships and deeper integration into global value chains. Ahead of the commission meeting on November 17, Goyal held one-on-one discussions with chief executives and senior leaders of major Italian firms, including Walter Tosto S.p.A., Nordimpianti System, Atitech, Magaldi Group and Bracco Group, exploring manufacturing and technology investment prospects in India.

Goyal also addressed the India-Italy Business and Innovation Forum in Rome, which gathered government officials, industry bodies, Italian companies and roughly 80 Indian business delegates, including 12 startups. Prior to the event, he engaged with the Indian delegation on European market prospects stemming from the India-EU trade pact. Opened by Italian Director General for Growth and Export Promotion Mauro Battocchi and Indian Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao, the forum featured three sectoral roundtables. Participants in the pharmaceuticals and chemicals roundtable examined collaborations in active pharmaceutical ingredients, specialty chemicals, biotechnology and joint research.

The industrial machinery and agri-food session focused on automation, cold-chain infrastructure, food-processing machinery and packaging to curb post-harvest losses. Meanwhile, the automotive roundtable explored electric mobility, components and sustainable manufacturing, with participants stressing joint ventures and technology sharing to turn talks into commercial outcomes.

In a separate bilateral meeting, Goyal and Tajani reviewed the full scope of commercial relations, pledging to translate the vision of their prime ministers into concrete results through sustained engagement. (ANI)