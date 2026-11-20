Algeria's economy grew by an estimated 3.8 percent in 2025, supported by public investment and strong domestic demand that kept activity moving despite weaker energy earnings. Non-hydrocarbon sectors expanded by 4.2 percent, providing the main source of growth across the economy. Inflation fell to 1.4 percent, its lowest level in years, easing price pressures during a period of continued economic expansion.

These findings come from the World Bank's Fall 2026 Algeria Economic Update, Hydrocarbon Revenues and Fiscal Resilience, which examines the country's growth performance and exposure to changes in energy markets. Lower oil prices and export volumes reduced hydrocarbon revenues to 9.8 percent of GDP in 2025, putting pressure on Algeria's external accounts. Higher imports linked to investment added to that pressure, widening the current account deficit to 8.8 percent of GDP.

The fiscal deficit narrowed to 10.4 percent of GDP from 14 percent in 2024, supported by resilient revenues outside the hydrocarbon sector. Exceptional dividends from state-owned enterprises contributed to that improvement, providing additional income for public finances. The smaller deficit showed Algeria's ability to draw on revenue sources beyond hydrocarbons, with exposure to energy price swings remaining a central challenge.

Turning Economic Resilience Into More Jobs and Private Investment

Cemile Hacibeyoglu, World Bank Group Resident Representative for Algeria, said the country's growth outside the hydrocarbon sector reflected real economic resilience. She identified greater room for private investment, more effective use of public resources and reduced exposure to energy price swings as priorities for turning that resilience into lasting growth. Strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem would support diversification and help generate the jobs Algerians need, building on the country's foundations for a more competitive economy.

The report links Algeria's future progress to policy choices that can unlock more opportunities for businesses and make public spending more effective. Its emphasis on entrepreneurship places business creation and development within a broader strategy for expanding economic activity beyond hydrocarbons. Hacibeyoglu stressed that reforms in these areas would help Algeria make fuller use of its economic potential and sustain growth over time.

Growth Forecast Holds Up as Inflation Returns

GDP growth is projected at 3.7 percent in 2026, with hydrocarbon production expected to rise by 3.8 percent following the easing of OPEC production quotas. The recovery in energy production is expected to compensate for some moderation in non-hydrocarbon activity, keeping overall growth close to its 2025 pace. Growth is forecast to ease to 3.4 percent in 2027 as public expenditure and hydrocarbon output stabilize.

Inflation rose to 5.3 percent during the first half of 2026, largely reflecting higher manufactured goods prices after the unusually low inflation recorded in 2025. The report describes a similar trend across many economies in the region and says Algeria's authorities are well positioned to monitor these price developments. A more favorable hydrocarbon price environment is projected to help narrow the current account deficit to 2.9 percent of GDP in 2026.

Stronger Fiscal Buffers Could Help Protect Future Growth

Amel Henider, World Bank Economist for Algeria, described the narrowing fiscal deficit as an encouraging indication of Algeria's capacity to mobilize financing beyond hydrocarbon revenues. She highlighted global energy price fluctuations and growing domestic energy consumption as continuing challenges for managing the country's public finances. Stronger fiscal anchors, supported by a fully operational stabilization mechanism, could help cushion economic shocks and build long-term savings for future generations.

The update's special chapter examines fiscal resilience and hydrocarbon revenue management, focusing on how Algeria can strengthen its capacity to handle changes in energy income. It connects stronger public finances with the broader need to diversify the economy and create more employment opportunities. Support for entrepreneurship forms part of that longer-term strategy, giving Algeria another route to more durable growth.