African leaders and partners called for greater investment in water security, sanitation, and climate preparedness during Africa Day at COP31 on 12 November in Antalya. The gathering brought together ministers, financial institutions, development partners, businesses, civil society, and youth representatives around a shared agenda for resilience. Discussions focused on securing funding and practical partnerships that can protect communities and support economic development as climate risks grow.

Held alongside the thirty-first UN climate conference, the event carried the theme "Securing Africa's Water: Advancing Climate Resilience, Early Action and Climate Finance." Participants highlighted water's role in food systems, energy, public health, ecosystems, livelihoods, and economic growth. Droughts, floods, climate variability, and other extreme weather events are putting these interconnected systems under increasing pressure, investing in water and sanitation a development priority.

Three priorities shaped the discussions: financing climate-resilient water and sanitation infrastructure, strengthening multi-hazard early warning systems and anticipatory action, and restoring the natural systems that sustain water resources. Participants called for protection of forests, islands, coasts, landscapes, and ecosystems that help communities withstand climate shocks. Greater access to adaptation finance and more public and private investment would support watershed management, irrigation, climate-smart agriculture, and resilient livelihoods.

Funding Preparedness Before Climate Hazards Become Disasters

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf urged governments to put water security and sanitation at the centre of climate strategies, development planning, and public investment. His statement, delivered by Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment Commissioner Moses Vilakati, called for international partners and financial institutions to provide more accessible, predictable adaptation finance that responds to African needs. He stressed that investing in preparedness costs less than disaster response, with early warnings requiring climate services, preparedness plans, and financing that enables action.

Participants identified stronger forecasting, climate services, and hydrometeorological systems as essential tools, calling for faster implementation of Early Warnings for All across Africa. Preparation for the anticipated 2026–2027 El Niño was highlighted as an urgent task for governments and partners. African Development Bank Climate Change and Green Growth Director Professor Anthony Nyong called for forests, land, and water to be managed and financed as one connected system, supported by stronger investment pipelines, partnerships, and clear delivery arrangements.

Carrying Africa's Priorities From COP31 Into COP32

AUDA-NEPAD Chief Executive Officer Nardos Bekele-Thomas described COP31 in Antalya and COP32 in Addis Ababa as one continuous journey, with progress on adaptation finance, Global Goal on Adaptation indicators, and loss and damage requiring delivery in Ethiopia. She recalled the African Union Assembly's February mandate for AUDA-NEPAD to provide Ethiopia with technical and financial support throughout the COP32 cycle and mobilise complementary resources from African institutions, development partners, and Member States. The agency committed to supporting Ethiopia until COP32's final session closes and keeping Africa's young negotiators involved at both conferences and beyond.

Claver Gatete, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, called for climate commitments to become investments delivering practical results. More affordable finance, stronger project preparation, domestic resource mobilisation, and private capital would help countries move from commitments to implementation. He reaffirmed ECA's cooperation with the African Union and other partners to advance investment in water security and climate resilience.

Connecting Resilience With Infrastructure, Industry, and Trade

Afreximbank's Director of Project and Asset-Based Finance, Helen Brume, linked long-term resilience with industrialisation, infrastructure development, and regional integration. She highlighted investment made before climate shocks as a way to prevent disasters from becoming economic crises. Afreximbank's support for resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, adaptation, agricultural value chains, and regional trade seeks to strengthen productive economies and safeguard development gains.

Organisers included the African Union Commission and ClimDev-Africa partners, the African Development Bank, Afreximbank, ECA, and AUDA-NEPAD, in collaboration with the African Centre of Meteorological Applications for Development. Discussions reinforced the need for accessible financing, investment, and practical partnerships that turn political commitments into delivery. The outcomes are expected to shape Africa's collective priorities on the road to COP32, which Ethiopia will host in 2027.