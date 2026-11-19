External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, on Thursday unveiled a commemorative logo marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan in 2027, on the sidelines of the 4th India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo. The logo, selected from more than 850 submissions received from both countries, brings together cultural symbols of India and Japan to represent their 75 years of friendship and shared future.

Sharing the development on X, Jaishankar said, "Joined FM Toshimitsu Motegi for the unveiling of a logo to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India & Japan in 2027." Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced the selection of the commemorative logo, saying, "In 2027, Japan and India will celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. We are pleased to announce that the commemorative logo has been selected from over 850 submissions received from both countries! Thank you to everyone who submitted a design."

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, both governments had invited the public to submit designs for the commemorative logo. The submission process was held between August 17 and September 15, 2026, following which the design was selected after a final review. The selected logo has been designed by Akhil Cleatus, an Indian national, and brings together cultural symbols of both countries.

Explaining the concept behind the design, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said, "The Indian Lamp (Diya) and Japanese rising sun come together within the 75, symbolising 75 years of friendship and a shared horizon between the two nations." The number '7' carries an Indian ornamental pattern, reflecting the country's visual and cultural heritage, while the number '5' features the Japanese rising sun above traditional Seigaiha waves. The curved base beneath the sun is shaped like an Indian lamp (diya), with the sun representing its flame.

The design also features two flowing ribbons joining the numerals to form a shared horizon, reflected in the tagline "Shared Horizons", while a lotus alongside the numerals represents India. The colour palette of saffron, green, red and navy brings together the identities of both countries in a contemporary design.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said the selected logo will be used for events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. Details regarding the application procedures for the commemorative events will be announced once finalised. (ANI)